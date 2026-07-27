Delhi HC gives Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi 3 weeks
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been given three weeks by the Delhi High Court to respond to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The ED is appealing a trial court's refusal to accept its money laundering charge sheet against them in the National Herald case.
The next hearing is set for September 10, with the solicitor general calling the trial court's move 'gone terribly wrong.'
ED: Gandhis took AJL assets 2,000cr
The ED claims Sonia and Rahul conspired to illegally take over properties worth approximately ₹2,000 crore from Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.
They say AJL's assets were shifted through a ₹90 crore loan from Young Indian, a company where the Gandhis own most of the stake.
Earlier, a trial court refused to take cognisance of the ED's charge sheet because it came from a private complaint, not an official FIR under money laundering laws.