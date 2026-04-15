Delhi HC orders removal of Arvind Kejriwal excise policy videos
India
The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of the videos from social media platforms of former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's recent court appearance in the excise policy case.
The move comes after clips from the April 13 hearing were shared online, breaking strict rules against recording or posting virtual court sessions.
Complaint accuses sharers of defaming judiciary
The order covers everyone who recorded or shared those videos. After the videos were shared online, a complaint was filed accusing them of trying to defame the judiciary.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation is still appealing their discharge, arguing that mistakes were made in letting them off.
The High Court has not made a final call on that yet.