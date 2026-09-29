Delhi HC questions FSSAI on Red Bull 'Energy drink' order
India
The Delhi High Court has put FSSAI in the spotlight, asking why Red Bull was told to stop calling its drinks "Energy Drink," and whether the company got a fair warning first.
Justice Amit Mahajan made it clear: if there was no notice, the order might not stand.
FSSAI now has until September 29 to give its side.
Red Bull says order lacked notice
Red Bull isn't taking this quietly; it says FSSAI's June 30 order came out of nowhere, with no show-cause notice or chance to respond.
The company also points out that its products were seized across India after a July 17 follow-up, even though it had older approvals for products carrying the same descriptor.