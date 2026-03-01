Delhi HC reinstates probe against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

Wankhede shot to fame after arresting Aryan Khan

Back in October 2021, Wankhede led a high-profile drug raid on a Mumbai cruise ship, arresting Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's son) and seizing small amounts of drugs.

Subsequently, serious allegations surfaced that Wankhede demanded ₹25 crore from SRK to let his son off the hook.

Earlier, the Central Administrative Tribunal quashed the charge memorandum and stayed the inquiry—but now, thanks to the High Court's latest move, disciplinary proceedings will continue under tax authorities as investigators look into claims of misconduct and misuse of power during the raid.