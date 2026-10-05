Delhi HC rejects FIR pleas against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
India
The Delhi High Court has thrown out petitions that wanted FIRs filed against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others for allegedly making hate speeches during the 2020 Delhi riots.
The pleas, brought by former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, also asked for a special probe into alleged police inaction during the 2019 Jamia Millia Islamia protests.
Delhi HC denies funding probe demands
The court also said no to demands for bigger investigations, like checking riot funding or an NIA probe into the alleged funding of the riots and allegations against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
While this ends these specific legal moves.