Delhi HC rejects FIR pleas against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

The Delhi High Court has thrown out petitions that wanted FIRs filed against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others for allegedly making hate speeches during the 2020 Delhi riots.

The pleas, brought by former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, also asked for a special probe into alleged police inaction during the 2019 Jamia Millia Islamia protests.