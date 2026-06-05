Delhi HC refuses to hear plea against 'Cockroach party' protest
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has declined to hear a petition concerning law and order issues related to the Cockroach Janta Party's planned protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6. The protest is aimed at demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses. The court's decision implies that the protest will go ahead as planned.
Legal plea
Petition sought directions for preventive measures
The petition was filed by the Save India Foundation and sought directions to the Union Government, Delhi Police, and other authorities for preventive measures. The plea sought crowd control at sensitive locations such as IGI Airport and major transport hubs. It also wanted emergency services to function uninterruptedly. However, a vacation bench of Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma refused to list the case urgently.
Protest details
Online campaign mobilizing youth for protest
The Cockroach Janta Party has been running a coordinated online campaign, calling for a large gathering on June 6. The campaign has spread rapidly through social media platforms, mobilizing many young people. The petition claims that some online content includes inflammatory messages and calls for the disruption of public infrastructure. It also alleges that participants are encouraged to gather in large numbers, posing a threat to public safety and security arrangements in Delhi.
Unrest claims
Petitioners allege transnational institutional destabilization agenda
The petitioners have also alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party has turned youth into an "unregulated contingent" by utilizing overseas-tethered servers to execute a transnational institutional destabilization agenda. They demanded that the protest be relocated or strictly regulated with videography to ensure compliance with security protocols. The plea also sought directions to restrict those instigating from overseas jurisdictions like the USA and Australia.
Movement's origin
Movement sparked after May 15 Supreme Court proceedings
The CJP movement started after the Supreme Court proceedings on May 15, where Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern over unemployed young lawyers turning to social media, terming them"cockroaches." The movement uses political satire to address issues like unemployment and institutional accountability. Since its inception, the movement has seen high-profile run-ins with public figures as well, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.