Delhi HC says you can sue your spouse's lover India Sep 21, 2025

Big legal update—Delhi High Court just ruled that if someone interferes in your marriage (think: an affair), you can actually sue them for damages.

This came after a woman demanded ₹4 crore from an analyst at the husband's company, claiming the colleague knowingly got involved and hurt their relationship.

Since family courts don't handle these third-party issues, such cases will go to civil court.