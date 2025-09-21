Delhi HC says you can sue your spouse's lover
Big legal update—Delhi High Court just ruled that if someone interferes in your marriage (think: an affair), you can actually sue them for damages.
This came after a woman demanded ₹4 crore from an analyst at the husband's company, claiming the colleague knowingly got involved and hurt their relationship.
Since family courts don't handle these third-party issues, such cases will go to civil court.
Court's take on matter
The judge made it clear: just because a divorce is ongoing doesn't mean you can't file this kind of lawsuit.
While ending a relationship isn't illegal, if someone intentionally disrupts a marriage, there could be civil consequences.
The court emphasized that everyone has a right to companionship in marriage—and outsiders should respect that boundary.