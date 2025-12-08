Delhi HC steps in after major IndiGo flight chaos
IndiGo canceled over 250 flights on Monday alone, leaving a lot of travelers stranded at airports like Delhi and Bengaluru.
The chaos started after new rules changed pilots' working hours, throwing the airline's schedule out of gear.
Now, the Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea on December 10 asking the government to step up—think refunds and real help for frustrated passengers.
What's being demanded and why it matters
The Public Interest Litigation isn't just about getting people their money back—it also calls out how tough things have been for those stuck at airports, with not enough support from IndiGo or ground staff.
While some government measures are in place, the plea is pushing for better management and smoother refunds so passengers aren't left hanging during this ongoing mess.