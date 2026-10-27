Delhi HC tells Subhash Garg to mute Dubey podcast comments
India
The Delhi High Court has told former finance secretary Subhash Garg to mute or block some of the strong comments he made about BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in a podcast.
This comes after Dubey filed a defamation case against both Garg and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, saying the remarks shouldn't be spread further.
The court has asked both to respond soon.
Dubey demands apology, ₹2cr and retraction
Dubey is asking for an apology, ₹2 crore in damages, and wants both Garg and Moitra to stop making these kinds of claims.
The comments were made in a widely shared podcast last September, after which Dubey sent Garg a legal notice demanding the immediate withdrawal, retraction and removal of the allegedly defamatory claims.
The court has asked Garg and Moitra to file their replies.