Delhi HC to hear CBI petition Monday liquor policy case
India
The Delhi High Court is set to hear the CBI's petition on Monday after a trial court cleared former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the liquor policy case.
The trial court said the case "was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety," but the CBI claims this decision was "illegal" and based on only part of the evidence.
Kejriwal Sisodia seek CBI petition tossed
Kejriwal and Sisodia want the High Court to toss out the CBI's petition, calling it rushed; they point out it was filed within four hours of passing of the order of discharge, running into more than 500 pages.
They also say the CBI has not highlighted any real errors in the judgment.