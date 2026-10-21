Delhi HC warns Cockroach Janta Party over Jantar Mantar entry
India
The Delhi High Court wasn't happy with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after they entered Jantar Mantar on October 13 without official permission, just two days after promising to keep the peace.
The judge pointed out that ignoring these rules could lead to bigger crowds and chaos, even mentioning recent unrest in France as a warning.
Court questions Das and Ranka custody
CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka landed in custody for protesting outside the Delhi chief minister's house, demanding Arvind Kejriwal step down over alleged corruption.
The court questioned why they waited until their custody was almost over to file a legal challenge, and is now looking into whether their detention was justified.