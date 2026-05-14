Delhi health department launches campaign to reconnect 18,668 HIV patients
Delhi's health department is launching a big push to reconnect with 18,668 people living with HIV who stopped their treatment or never started it.
This comes after new data showed that out of about 65,000 HIV-positive people in the city, a surprising number have fallen off the radar when it comes to antiretroviral therapy (ART).
Delhi campaign tackles migration and stigma
Turns out, migration and stigma are major reasons why so many patients slipped through the cracks.
Delhi draws people from all over for medical help, but moving around and fear of judgment make sticking with treatment tough.
To fix this, the "Each One Reach One" campaign is rolling out phone calls, community outreach, and home visits to find these patients.
NGOs and peer educators are also stepping up to support and keep things confidential, because everyone deserves care without barriers.