Delhi health department launches campaign to reconnect 18,668 HIV patients

Delhi campaign tackles migration and stigma

Turns out, migration and stigma are major reasons why so many patients slipped through the cracks.

Delhi draws people from all over for medical help, but moving around and fear of judgment make sticking with treatment tough.

To fix this, the "Each One Reach One" campaign is rolling out phone calls, community outreach, and home visits to find these patients.

NGOs and peer educators are also stepping up to support and keep things confidential, because everyone deserves care without barriers.