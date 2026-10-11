Delhi High Court acquits man serving 20-year sentence after inconsistencies
The Delhi High Court has acquitted a man who was serving a 20-year sentence for allegedly assaulting a girl around 10 years old at the time, saying there were too many inconsistencies in the evidence.
Justice Madhu Jain pointed out that the victim and her mother gave conflicting accounts, which made it hard to be sure about what really happened.
Conflicting testimony and no medical evidence
The original complaint was filed back in March 2022, with claims that the neighbor had assaulted the girl on two separate days.
But during the trial, details kept changing, especially between what was told to police and what came up in court.
The High Court also noted there was not any solid medical evidence to back up the charges.
Because of all this doubt, the man will be released unless he is facing other cases.