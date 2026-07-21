Delhi High Court allows Sonam Wangchuk hospital transfer to Medanta
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike supporting the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Delhi, has been cleared by the Delhi High Court to shift to Medanta Hospital.
This comes after his wife appealed for better medical care, and the center said it had no objection, calling Medanta a reputed hospital.
Sonam Wangchuk under supervision, strike continues
Wangchuk will stay under around-the-clock medical supervision at Medanta and can only leave if doctors say so.
His hunger strike continues as he shows solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Delhi, something he has been passionate about as an activist.