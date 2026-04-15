Delhi High Court allows wife IVF using soldier's genetic material
India
The Delhi High Court has allowed the wife of an army soldier (who has been in a vegetative state since a patrol accident last year) to move forward with in vitro fertilization (IVF) using his genetic material.
She took the case to court, saying her right to become a mother shouldn't be blocked just because her husband can't give new written consent.
Court upholds soldier's earlier consent
The couple had already started IVF before the accident, and the court agreed that the soldier's earlier consent still counts.
Justice Kaurav said it would not be fair to let paperwork or low odds get in the way of someone's basic rights.
So, with his wife's consent, they can continue IVF without any extra legal hurdles.