Delhi High Court appoints Anu Grover Baliga as special judge

Delhi High Court just appointed Anu Grover Baliga as a special judge to fast-track cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

This move follows PM Modi's push for quick action after the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Baliga is already handling a key case where one accused, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, recently asked for medical help while in custody.