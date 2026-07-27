Delhi High Court appoints Anu Grover Baliga as special judge
India
Delhi High Court just appointed Anu Grover Baliga as a special judge to fast-track cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
This move follows PM Modi's push for quick action after the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Baliga is already handling a key case where one accused, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, recently asked for medical help while in custody.
Baliga assigned to fast-track exam trials
Baliga has been in the judiciary since 2000, holding important roles like Principal Magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board and Senior Civil Judge-cum-Rent Controller at Dwarka Court.
Now, she's tasked with speeding up exam fraud trials under a law passed in 2024 to crack down on cheating in public exams and deliver faster justice.