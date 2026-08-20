Delhi High Court asks Center on same sex medical representation

The Delhi High Court has asked the Center to weigh in on a petition from a same-sex couple who want legal recognition as each other's medical representatives.

Right now, the current regulation refers to consent from a husband or wife, parent or guardian in the case of a minor, or the patient himself, leaving same-sex partners without a say during medical emergencies.

The court pointed out how this gap leads to real struggles for LGBTQ+ couples, like being sidelined during tough times and facing social stigma.