Delhi High Court asks Center on same sex medical representation
The Delhi High Court has asked the Center to weigh in on a petition from a same-sex couple who want legal recognition as each other's medical representatives.
Right now, the current regulation refers to consent from a husband or wife, parent or guardian in the case of a minor, or the patient himself, leaving same-sex partners without a say during medical emergencies.
The court pointed out how this gap leads to real struggles for LGBTQ+ couples, like being sidelined during tough times and facing social stigma.
Same sex couple claim rights violated
A woman who married in New Zealand and have lived together in Delhi since 2018, the petition argues that not letting same-sex partners make medical decisions is unfair and goes against constitutional rights.
They're asking for clear rules or at least an official way (like power of attorney) to let them be there for each other when it matters most.
The court allowed one week to file a counter affidavit, and listed the matter for further hearing on September 17.