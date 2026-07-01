Delhi High Court asks removal of posts accusing Raghav Chadha
India
The Delhi High Court has asked social media platforms to remove posts that accused BJP MP Raghav Chadha of "selling himself for money" after he switched from AAP to BJP on April 24.
Judge says posts mostly political criticism
The judge explained that most posts were just political criticism, not a misuse of Chadha's image or identity.
This case is part of a bigger trend, with the Delhi High Court getting more involved in cases about defamation and personality rights for public figures like politicians and celebrities.