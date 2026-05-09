Delhi High Court bans deepfake content impersonating Shashi Tharoor
India
The Delhi High Court has stepped in to protect Congress MP Shashi Tharoor after AI-generated deepfake videos started spreading online, using his voice and image to make fake political statements.
Justice Mini Pushkarna said Tharoor's identity cannot be misused, and banned anyone from making or sharing synthetic content that copies how he looks, talks, or sounds.
Meta and X must remove videos
Meta and X Corp. have been ordered to take down the flagged videos and keep them offline. They also need to share details of who uploaded the clips within three weeks.
Since new links keep popping up even after takedowns, Tharoor's team can now report fresh cases as they happen.
The next hearing is set for July 13, 2026.