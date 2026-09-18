Delhi High Court bans victory processions after Delhi University polls
After violence broke out during the Delhi University Students's Union elections, the Delhi High Court has jumped in to restore order.
Concerned about armed individuals showing up on campus, the court has banned all victory processions and told the police to make sure everyone follows these new rules or faces criminal charges if they don't.
Student bodies, 140 candidates served notices
Student organizations have been told to spread the word about these strict guidelines right away.
The university and police are now responsible for stopping risky stunts like riding on car roofs or forming intimidating convoys.
All student bodies and 140 candidates have been issued notices, seeking their response on why collective electoral damages should not be imposed for alleged violations of election norms.