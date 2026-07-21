Delhi High Court defers CJP plea over Jantar Mantar claims

The Delhi High Court refused to hear the petition urgently and listed it for Wednesday on claims that police went overboard during Monday's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

The demonstration, which demanded answers for exam paper leaks and called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, got a quick response from Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, who said, "Don't drag the court into all this," before moving the hearing to Wednesday.