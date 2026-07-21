Delhi High Court defers CJP plea over Jantar Mantar claims
The Delhi High Court refused to hear the petition urgently and listed it for Wednesday on claims that police went overboard during Monday's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.
The demonstration, which demanded answers for exam paper leaks and called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, got a quick response from Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, who said, "Don't drag the court into all this," before moving the hearing to Wednesday.
Police block march, 178 injured
Things escalated when police blocked protesters from marching toward Parliament.
Police say 178 people were hurt, including 118 officers, after stone pelting and property damage broke out.
Protesters, meanwhile, claim police used lathi charges and tear gas against what they called a peaceful crowd, leaving hundreds injured.
Despite the clashes and political debate in Parliament, CJP says it's not backing down and is pushing ahead with its campaign after getting some assurances from Union Minister JP Nadda.