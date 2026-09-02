Delhi High Court directs SOPs for transgender arrest procedures
The Delhi High Court has told the central government, the Delhi government, and the Delhi Police to set up standard operating procedures (SOPs) for arresting and detaining transgender people.
This move came after a law student flagged that there are no specific rules protecting transgender individuals during arrests.
The court asked the authorities to consider a recent advisory from the National Human Rights Commission and take appropriate steps as permissible in law.
PIL flags lack of transgender protections
The public interest litigation (PIL) highlighted that while police have special procedures for women and senior citizens, transgender people aren't covered, leading to incidents like a May 2025 case where three transgender persons were personally searched by a male officer without consent.
The court wants authorities to consider the NHRC's advice and take appropriate steps as permissible in law.
Next hearing is set for November 18, 2026.