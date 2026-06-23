Delhi High Court dismisses BSES Rajdhani challenge to audit notice

Delhi discoms clash over 38,000 cr

This fight is really about ₹38,000 crore in accumulated regulatory assets from power tariffs.

Delhi wants a CAG audit, but discoms prefer audits by chartered accountants, as the discoms contend the Supreme Court envisaged, according to the discoms.

The Supreme Court will soon decide if private power companies can be audited by CAG on the legality and validity of a CAG audit, so stay tuned for clarity on who checks the books.