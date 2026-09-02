Delhi High Court dismisses plea to block Visakhapatnam flights shutdown

The Ministry of Civil Aviation plans to discontinue scheduled commercial operations at the existing Visakhapatnam airport from August 17, 2026, as Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport opens and takes over its code (VTZ).

The petitioner argued this move wastes over ₹250 crore spent on Vizag's infrastructure and pointed out that other locations like Dabolim and Mopa in Goa, and Delhi-NCR, CSMIA, and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra have dual-airport setups.

He also raised concerns about safety and transport since Bhogapuram is 50km away and links are not fully ready yet.