Delhi High Court drops Sajjan Kumar appeal after his death
India
The Delhi High Court has dropped former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar's appeal against his conviction in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, since he passed away on August 20.
The judges said, "the present appeal would abate," meaning the legal process ends here because of his death.
Sajjan Kumar serving 2 life sentences
Kumar was serving two life sentences for being part of the mob that killed Jaswant Singh and his son during the 1984 riots.
He'd also been convicted earlier for the killing of five Sikhs and burning down a gurdwara after Indira Gandhi's assassination sparked widespread violence.