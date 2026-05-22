Umar Khalid gets 3-day interim bail for mother's surgery

The Delhi High Court has granted three days of interim bail to activist Umar Khalid , who is currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail . The court's decision comes in light of his mother's upcoming surgery. The bail will be effective from June 1 to June 3, subject to strict conditions. Khalid had initially sought a 15-day interim bail from May 22 to June 5 but was denied by the trial court on May 19.

Bail plea Trial court rejected Khalid's plea on May 19 Khalid had sought interim bail to attend his late maternal uncle's Chehlum ceremony and care for his mother before and after her surgery. The trial court had rejected his plea, saying the reasons were "not reasonable." It observed that if Khalid had such a close relationship with his uncle, he would have sought release immediately after the death. On his mother, the court said it was only a minor surgery and that his sisters can take care of her.

Court ruling Delhi HC grants interim bail to Khalid The Delhi High Court, however, took a different view. It observed that Khalid's mother is scheduled for a lump excision surgery on June 2 and his presence would be necessary. The court also noted that Khalid wished to spend time with his 87-year-old grandmother during this period. In its order, the court said, "interim bail is granted for 3 days from 1-3 June, in order to enable the appellant to spend time with his mother."

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