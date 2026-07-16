Delhi High Court hears plea for Sonam Wangchuk's medical aid
The Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea today for urgent medical help for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for 19 days.
Filed by Rakesh Kumar Saini, the petition asks the court to order immediate intervention (even force-feeding if needed) as Wangchuk's health has sharply declined, with doctors noting he has lost nearly 9kg.
Wangchuk joins CJP demanding Pradhan's resignation
Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janta Party protest on June 28, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign over NEET exam irregularities and repeated paper leaks.
Political leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee have urged him to end his fast, while over 1,800 artists and activists are backing his movement.
The CJP is now planning a Chalo Sansad march on July 20 to push for exam reforms.