Delhi High Court lets seniors evict adult children without proof
Big update from the Delhi High Court: Senior citizens can now ask their adult children to leave self-acquired homes, even if there's no evidence of harassment.
This came after an 85-year-old man wanted his son and daughter-in-law out, and the court agreed, saying that establishing the need to protect the property and live a peaceful and dignified life can be sufficient reasons for eviction.
Non-owning adult children face 4-week eviction
The court made it clear: Elders don't have to prove mistreatment to reclaim their space.
If adult kids don't own the property, they have four weeks to move out (or police can step in).
The ruling backs up seniors' rights to live comfortably without family drama or extra stress.