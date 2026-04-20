Delhi High Court not convinced by Kejriwal's bias recusal plea
Arvind Kejriwal wanted Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma off his ongoing corruption case, arguing there might be bias after a political comment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
But the Delhi High Court wasn't convinced.
Justice Sharma called the claim "purely on imagination" and made it clear that courts don't let political talk sway their decisions.
Swarana Kanta Sharma stresses judicial ethics
Justice Sharma emphasized that judges have to stick to ethical standards and can't step back from cases just because of unproven bias claims.
She pointed out there was no solid proof of bias here.
This all comes after Kejriwal and 22 others were discharged earlier this year, but the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, appealed, keeping tensions high between Delhi's government and the Center.