Delhi High Court not convinced by Kejriwal's bias recusal plea

Swarana Kanta Sharma stresses judicial ethics

Justice Sharma emphasized that judges have to stick to ethical standards and can't step back from cases just because of unproven bias claims.

She pointed out there was no solid proof of bias here.

This all comes after Kejriwal and 22 others were discharged earlier this year, but the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, appealed, keeping tensions high between Delhi's government and the Center.