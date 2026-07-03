Delhi High Court orders decision on Dhruv Rathee video removal
The Delhi High Court has told the Center's Grievance Appellate Committee to decide, within 15 days, whether Dhruv Rathee's YouTube video should be removed.
The March 21 video stirred controversy by claiming Hindu deities Ram, Seeta, and Krishna consumed meat and alcohol, which many found offensive.
Advocate Amita Sachdeva called the video derogatory and communal, saying it hurt religious sentiments.
The court wants a clear update from the committee soon.
Chetan Sharma criticizes YouTube
Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma criticized YouTube for not acting quickly against harmful content and questioned how such videos get uploaded in the first place.
Google says it had already responded to the complaint.
Meanwhile, Sachdeva has also started criminal proceedings against Rathee, with police now expected to report what action they have taken.