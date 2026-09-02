Delhi High Court orders employer pay ₹10L to post-maternity CA
Big news: The Delhi High Court just ordered an employer to pay ₹10 lakh to a chartered accountant who was treated unfairly after returning from maternity leave.
The court made it clear: being a mom shouldn't cost you your job, pay, or career growth.
Thanks to the Maternity Benefit Act, women must get their original or equivalent roles back without losing out on opportunities.
Chartered accountant demoted after maternity return
After coming back to work in July 2024, the accountant found herself demoted and left out of meetings while her male colleagues got promoted.
Her employer blamed "organizational restructuring and business requirements," but the court wasn't convinced and sided with her.
Court calls for post-maternity workplace rules
The court also called for new rules within six months to help moms transition smoothly back into work, including return to work, creche facilities, grievance redressal, and retaliation.