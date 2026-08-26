Delhi High Court orders relocation of slums near PM's residence
India
Delhi High Court has told residents of Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp, and DID Colony, three slum areas close to the prime minister's residence, to move out within six weeks.
They will be shifted to Savda Ghevra, a relocation site managed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).
Man Mohan Sharma leads resettlement monitoring
The eviction is happening due to security concerns, as these clusters are near a protected Air Force zone.
If needed, police will help with the process after six weeks.
A monitoring committee led by retired judge Man Mohan Sharma will make sure everyone gets basic facilities like schools, electricity, LPG connections, bus passes, and dispensaries at the new site.
The court also reminded officials that residents' rights must be respected during this transition.