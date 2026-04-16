Delhi High Court orders removal of Arvind Kejriwal recusal videos
India
Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police to take down videos where former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asks for a judge to step away from his excise policy case.
The order, issued on April 15, also warns that sharing these clips online breaks new rules about court recordings.
CBI appeals acquittal in excise case
Earlier this year, a trial court cleared Kejriwal and others due to lack of CBI evidence, but the CBI appealed.
Meanwhile, a lawyer complained that Kejriwal, AAP leaders, and journalist Ravish Kumar were sharing these courtroom videos without permission, alleging it was part of a conspiracy to malign the judiciary's image.
Now the court wants all those videos gone and is cracking down on unauthorized posts.