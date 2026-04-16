Delhi High Court orders removal of Arvind Kejriwal recusal videos

CBI appeals acquittal in excise case

Earlier this year, a trial court cleared Kejriwal and others due to lack of CBI evidence, but the CBI appealed.

Meanwhile, a lawyer complained that Kejriwal, AAP leaders, and journalist Ravish Kumar were sharing these courtroom videos without permission, alleging it was part of a conspiracy to malign the judiciary's image.

Now the court wants all those videos gone and is cracking down on unauthorized posts.