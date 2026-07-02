Delhi High Court orders removal of posts accusing Raghav Chadha
The Delhi High Court just ordered some social media posts about Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raghav Chadha to be removed.
These posts accused him of "sold himself for money" after he switched from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 24.
While the judge made it clear this isn't about "personality rights," the flagged content was still ordered down.
Public figures sue over deepfakes
Chadha's case is part of a bigger trend: more public figures are heading to court over online attacks and deepfakes, hoping for legal protection.
The court pointed out that most of the flagged posts were just political criticism, but stepped in where things crossed into defamation.
The detailed order is still on its way, but this shows how online speech and legal boundaries keep getting tested in India.