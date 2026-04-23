Delhi High Court orders takedown of Arvind Kejriwal court videos

Platforms ordered to remove Kejriwal clips

X (formerly Twitter) was ordered to remove the flagged posts, and Meta says it has already taken down related content.

Google LLC's counsel said some YouTube links do not appear to host the disputed clips, but was still asked to keep an eye out for violations.

The court has added MeitY as a party, sought its response, asked the MeitY secretary to appear on July 6, and sought responses from the platforms to address compliance with the relevant rules and the flagged content.