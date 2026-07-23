Delhi High Court orders update on city stray dog situation
India
The Delhi High Court has jumped in to address the rising stray dog situation across the city.
With more reports of dog bites and even strays entering court buildings, the judges have asked the Delhi government, MCD, and Centre for a full update by July 31.
The court made it clear they are aiming for a fair balance between keeping people safe and caring for animals.
Authorities to report sterilizations rabies vaccinations
Authorities now need to share details on how many dogs are being sterilized, vaccinated against rabies, and housed in shelters.
The next hearing is set for August 3.
Even though the Supreme Court rolled out guidelines in 2025 and 2026 to tackle these issues, progress has stalled due to disagreements among local groups, and gaps in resources are making things tougher.