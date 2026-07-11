Delhi High Court permits India to block apps for misuse
The Delhi High Court just ruled that the Indian government can block entire apps, not only specific posts or channels, if they're being misused.
This decision came after Telegram was linked to exam paper leaks and cheating schemes.
Telegram argued that only illegal content should be blocked, but the court said that's not always practical given how the app works.
Delhi court says Telegram hinders takedowns
Telegram's features, like big public channels, bots, and anonymous usernames, made it tough to stop just the bad stuff without blocking everything.
Even though Telegram removed hundreds of flagged links, harmful content kept popping up using mirror channels and disposable accounts.
The court made it clear: all platforms need stronger systems to prevent abuse, and being based outside India doesn't protect them from bans here.