Delhi High Court probes alleged police action at CJP protest
The Delhi High Court is looking into serious complaints about how police handled a peaceful protest by CJP supporters on July 20.
Protesters say officers used spiked batons, electric shock sticks, and tear gas, even though the crowd was unarmed.
There are also troubling reports of women being harassed by male officers, including someone as senior as an Indian Police Service officer.
Lawyers seek CCTV preservation, independent inquiry
Lawyers for the protesters want an independent investigation and have asked the court to save all CCTV footage from that day.
They argue there were no warnings or Section 144 rules in place before police moved in, and more than 90 people ended up injured.
One advocate even named a senior cop accused of slapping women, saying this broke Supreme Court guidelines on crowd control.