Delhi High Court refuses stay probe over journalist's casteist comments
India
The Delhi High Court has decided not to stop the investigation against a woman journalist accused of making casteist comments toward Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat during a Jantar Mantar protest.
The court has asked both the Delhi Police and Bhagat to reply to her request to cancel the FIR by November 16.
The case was filed under the SC/ST Act and other laws after Bhagat accused her of public humiliation and defamation.
Journalist's counsel alleges FIR intimidation
The journalist's counsel says this FIR is actually an attempt to intimidate her, since she had earlier filed a sexual assault complaint against Bhagat, which is still being looked into by the Crime Branch.
Her male colleague, who also wanted his FIR dropped, got a similar response from the court.