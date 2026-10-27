Delhi High Court refuses stay probe over journalist's casteist comments

The Delhi High Court has decided not to stop the investigation against a woman journalist accused of making casteist comments toward Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat during a Jantar Mantar protest.

The court has asked both the Delhi Police and Bhagat to reply to her request to cancel the FIR by November 16.

The case was filed under the SC/ST Act and other laws after Bhagat accused her of public humiliation and defamation.