This all goes back to when Lalu was railway minister (2004 to 2009).

He and his family are accused of bending rules while leasing out two IRCTC hotels, allegedly benefiting through shady land deals.

The Yadavs argued there was not enough evidence and that the process was not fair.

But Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the trial court had looked at everything carefully.

So the legal process will keep moving forward.