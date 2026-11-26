Delhi High Court refuses to quash IRCTC hotel scam charges
The Delhi High Court has decided not to drop criminal charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav.
They had tried to challenge a trial court order that accused them of corruption, conspiracy, and cheating in the IRCTC hotel scam, but the Delhi High Court upheld the trial court's October 13, 2025 order.
Yadav family accused over IRCTC leases
This all goes back to when Lalu was railway minister (2004 to 2009).
He and his family are accused of bending rules while leasing out two IRCTC hotels, allegedly benefiting through shady land deals.
The Yadavs argued there was not enough evidence and that the process was not fair.
But Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the trial court had looked at everything carefully.
So the legal process will keep moving forward.