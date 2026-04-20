Delhi High Court rejects Kuldeep Sengar death plea in Unnao

Kuldeep Sengar convicted over custodial death

Back in 2017, a minor from Unnao accused Sengar of rape—a case that grabbed national headlines and was later moved to Delhi by the Supreme Court.

In 2020, Sengar got 10 years in jail for his role in the survivor's father's death while in custody, but not for murder.

The court says dragging things out any further would be unfair to everyone involved.