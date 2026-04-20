Delhi High Court rejects Kuldeep Sengar death plea in Unnao
The Delhi High Court has rejected the Unnao rape survivor's request to give former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar the death penalty for her father's custodial death.
The judges pointed out that there was a huge delay, more than five years, in filing the appeal, and said reasons like financial issues and harassment weren't backed up by evidence.
So, the original 10-year sentence for culpable homicide (not murder) stands.
Kuldeep Sengar convicted over custodial death
Back in 2017, a minor from Unnao accused Sengar of rape—a case that grabbed national headlines and was later moved to Delhi by the Supreme Court.
In 2020, Sengar got 10 years in jail for his role in the survivor's father's death while in custody, but not for murder.
The court says dragging things out any further would be unfair to everyone involved.