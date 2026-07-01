Delhi High Court rules pets are family in Pomeranians case
India
The Delhi High Court just made a big call: pets aren't "just" property, they're family.
This came up in a custody fight over three Pomeranians (Mishti, Coco, and Cotton) who were rescued from terrible conditions during an animal cruelty raid.
After being adopted through an NGO, their original owner tried to get them back.
Adopters retain custody pending trial
Justice Girish Kathpalia ruled that the dogs should stay with their adoptive owners for now, highlighting how animals deserve care and emotional connection, not just legal labels.
The final decision on who keeps them (and any cruelty charges) will come later from the trial court.
For now, the adoptive owners keep custody after paying a ₹50,000 bond per dog and must bring them to court if needed.