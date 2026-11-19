Delhi High Court rules restaurants cannot impose mandatory service charge
The Delhi High Court has made it clear: restaurants cannot just tack on a mandatory service charge to your bill.
This follows a 2025 ruling that backs consumer protection guidelines: basically, they need your consent before adding any extra fee for service.
Even though restaurant groups are still appealing, the court says automatic charges are off-limits for now.
Restaurant groups say ban hurts industry
Restaurant associations argue that service charges help ensure fair pay for their staff and say banning them could hurt the industry.
But for now, the court is sticking to its stance: if there is going to be a service charge, it should be optional, totally up to you.