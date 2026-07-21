Delhi HC proposes shifting Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung to Medanta

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, agreed to Wangchuk's transfer to Medanta. He stressed that any discharge should be based on Medanta doctors' opinion and requested Wangchuk not to leave against medical advice.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Angmo, submitted medical opinions from treating doctors and argued that while vital parameters were stable, Wangchuk wanted to continue his hunger strike.