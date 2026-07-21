Delhi HC proposes shifting Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung to Medanta
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has proposed shifting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital, NDTV reported. The decision was taken after hearing submissions from doctors and both parties. The court said it would pass a formal order later in the day. The proposal came during an appeal filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, against a single-judge order that had denied interim relief for his transfer to a private hospital of his choice.
Medical opinion
Medanta to receive all medical records from Safdarjung Hospital
The division bench, comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, observed a consensus among medical experts that Wangchuk needs continuous hospital-based monitoring.
They proposed shifting him to Medanta, his preferred hospital.
If accepted in the final order, all medical records from Safdarjung Hospital will be shared with Medanta for seamless treatment continuity.
Government stance
Solicitor General agrees to transfer
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, agreed to Wangchuk's transfer to Medanta. He stressed that any discharge should be based on Medanta doctors' opinion and requested Wangchuk not to leave against medical advice.
Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Angmo, submitted medical opinions from treating doctors and argued that while vital parameters were stable, Wangchuk wanted to continue his hunger strike.
Health issues
Letter detailing concerns about treatment at Safdarjung Hospital
Sibal also referred to a letter from Wangchuk expressing concerns about his treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, including communication restrictions and surveillance.
Doctors from AIIMS and Safdarjung informed the court that Wangchuk's blood reports showed persistent abnormalities, including low white blood cell count and hemoglobin levels. They agreed continuous medical monitoring was necessary.
Ongoing monitoring
Vital parameters stable; refused IV therapy, accepted oral rehydration treatment
Separately, Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk's vital parameters were stable, but he needed continued medical supervision due to prolonged fasting and persistent laboratory abnormalities.
Doctors said he refused intravenous therapy and glucose administration but accepted oral rehydration treatment.
After recording the consensus on Wangchuk's need for continued medical supervision, the bench thanked doctors for their assistance and said it would pronounce its order after lunch.