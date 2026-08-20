Delhi High Court says live-in relationships are akin to marriage
India
Big news from the Delhi High Court: Live-in relationships between consenting adults are akin to marriage.
The court stepped in to protect a couple facing threats from family, making it clear that adults can choose their partner freely: no interference from parents or relatives allowed.
Court: live-in couples constitutionally protected
The court highlighted that live-in couples are protected by constitutional rights, no matter their caste or religion.
It also pointed out laws like the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, already recognize these relationships.
Denying these rights, the judge said, only takes away personal freedom and identity, so this ruling is a big win for individual choice and liberty.