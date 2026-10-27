Delhi High Court seeks Centre reply on Race Course mosque
India
The Delhi High Court has asked the center to respond after a petition raised concerns about protecting the historic Race Course mosque at Jaipur Polo Ground and restoring public access.
The petitioner says people have suddenly been blocked from entering, and the court wants answers from the government by Thursday.
Centre denies Race Course mosque demolition
The center clarified that while electricity and water have been cut off for safety, there is no demolition happening.
The mosque, notified as a Waqf property since 1977, sits on land recently taken over by the Centre, leading to some local evictions.
With its long history and current restrictions, many are now questioning how worshipers' rights will be protected as changes unfold in the area.