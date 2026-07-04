Delhi High Court seeks police response on Umar Khalid bail
India
The Delhi High Court wants the police to share their side on activist Umar Khalid's latest bail request linked to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
Khalid, who has been in jail since 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), is asking for interim bail, pointing out that other co-accused in the same case have gotten relief from the Supreme Court.
Umar Khalid challenges July 4 order
Khalid's current application challenges a trial court decision from July 4, 2026, that denied him bail, mainly because of an earlier Supreme Court order.
The police are pushing back, saying that trial court order also rejected co-accused Sharjeel Imam's plea.
Both cases are part of a bigger probe into conspiracy during the riots.
The next hearing is set for August 27.