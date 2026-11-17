Delhi High Court sets 3-week contempt deadline for Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi High Court has given former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders one last shot to reply to a contempt case over allegedly defamatory social media posts.
Judges made it clear: all the paperwork is in, and they have three weeks to respond, or face "Otherwise, we will close your right. Last opportunity."
Contempt followed 2026 excise dispute
This case goes back to early 2026, when Kejriwal was cleared in an excise policy matter, but the trial court discharged Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case and directed departmental action against a Central Bureau of Investigation officer.
Things got messy with legal disputes and failed attempts by AAP leaders to get the judge removed, which led Kejriwal to boycott the court.
Eventually, contempt proceedings were started against them, and now the court expects their answers within three weeks.