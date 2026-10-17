Delhi High Court summons GNCTD Secretary over Sonu Sonkar contempt
The Delhi High Court has asked the Secretary of the Delhi Government's Home Department to show up in person after officials had not complied with its order about Sonu Sonkar, a life convict.
Back in May 2025, the court told authorities to reconsider canceling Sonkar's remission (early release) but no compliance affidavit had been filed, so now the secretary has to explain why.
Court ordered hearing for Sonu Sonkar
Sonkar lost his remission after being rearrested in 2021 and argued he never got a fair hearing.
The High Court agreed last year and said he should get a chance to respond, following Supreme Court rules for fairness.
But since officials didn't follow through even after four weeks, the court is now hearing a contempt petition filed on behalf of Sonu Sonkar and directing the Secretary, Home (GNCTD), to appear in person.