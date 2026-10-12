Delhi High Court to hear Jantar Mantar closure petitions
India
The Delhi High Court is set to hear petitions on October 13 about the closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest spot, a move that's sparked frustration among activists demanding the chief election commissioner's resignation.
Many say shutting down this site makes it nearly impossible for people to organize public demonstrations.
NSUI seeks probe into Connaught attacks
Alongside, the court will look at a plea from the National Students's Union of India (NSUI), which alleges protesters and bystanders were attacked by unidentified people in plain clothes during recent rallies at Connaught Place.
The NSUI wants a time-bound probe, including CCTV review and a special team to track down those responsible.